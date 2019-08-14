Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
6600 Woodrow Ave
Austin, TX
View Map
1926 - 2019
John Olson Obituary
OLSON, John On Friday, August 9, 2019, one of God's greatest warriors was called home. John Olson passed away surrounded by his loving, beautiful, inspiring wife, Dorothy, all his daughters, his son, and numerous grandchildren and extended family. He was born in Walpole, Massachusetts in April 1926 to a large family of sisters and brothers, to parents Carl and Esther Olson. John joined the Navy at seventeen to fight for his country. After leaving the service, he was a carpenter, built houses, he was in the food business, he was a chef, a restaurant manager, and was the manager over building maintenance at Brackenridge Hospital until he retired. He was very active in the church. He was always ready to help people and volunteered with several organizations. He was kind and loving, a good listener, and gave great hugs. John is survived by his loving wife, 3 daughters, 2 sons, 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4 8 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church, 6600 Woodrow Ave., Austin, Texas. Burial will follow at Forest Oaks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church in memory of John Olson. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 14, 2019
