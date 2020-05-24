|
|
OWNBY, John "Jack" John "Jack" Ownby, age 68 of Pflugerville, Tx passed away on May 9, 2020, when his spirit was released from his body and set free to explore the universe. John was born April 28, 1952 in San Diego, Ca to Thomas Woodard Ownby Sr, and Retha Sawyer. His spirit will be carried on by his wife, Rosalinda (Rosie Rodriguez) Ownby of Pflugerville. His son David of Austin, special daughter Emily Sparks and husband Jeff, granddaughters Allison and Brynne Thomas all of Elkhart, Tx. Two brothers, a sister and numerous nieces and nephews also survive him. John is remembered by family and friends from all walks of life as as a man who left a 68 year trail of laughter, generosity, compassion and wisdom. He always told you the truth, even if sometimes it wasn't what you wanted to hear. John was a fun loving, kind and caring man who enjoyed golf, a good game of poker or pawn shopping with his "buds" because, as only he could put it, "the deal was the thing". After retiring from a storied 37 year career with Texas Employment Commission, where he received many accolades for his accomplishment, he quickly came to consider every day "Saturday. He cherished sitting on his patio with a good cup of coffee in the morning watching the sun rise and his Purple martins, returning for a cold beer to watch the sunset. He greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Above all, the one special thing that made his spirit whole, was the deep love and friendship he shared with his remarkable wife, his beloved Rosie, whom he loved more than words could express. Every moment spent with his Rosie was time spent wisely. The two were inseparable, happy and fulfilled in. Everyone who remembers John is asked to celebrate his life in their own way. Raising a glass of their favorite drink to the universe in his memory would -no doubt- be quite appropriate. John's wishes were to be cremated with no services. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in his name can be made to Hospice Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, Tx 78759.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020