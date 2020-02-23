|
|
ROHRER, John P. Born in Austin, TX Nov 5, 1943 and passed Feb 4, 2020 in Houston, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents and identical twin David Barbee Rohrer. He is survived by his husband Timothy E. Heller and numerous cousins. He was a member of the Twinless Twins Support Group International and a member of the Houston Citizen Police Academy for 24 years. He retired from Telecheck, a division of First Data Corporation, in 2010. As per John's wishes there was no viewing. There is to be a graveside service for family and close friends in the family cemetery plot in Kyle, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020