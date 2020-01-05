|
ALEXANDER, John Paul John Paul Alexander, September 20, 1945-December 13, 2019 John Paul Alexander died December 13, 2019, at the Bayou Manor Healthcare Center in Houston from complications of Alzheimer's and heart disease. He leaves behind his wife of almost 52 years, Susan, his daughters, Helen and Mary, his sister, Margaret, and four grandchildren, Luke, Wyatt, Oliver and Ruth. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Ruth, and by his brother, Robert. John was born in Lincoln, Nebraska during an unexpected snowstorm. He spent his childhood years in Oklahoma, Massachusetts, and Kensington, Maryland. He got his BA from Rice University in 1967 and his PhD in mathematics from the University of California at Berkeley in 1970. John was an energetic, creative, and respected mathematician during his years as a professor at the University of Texas at Austin where he received a tenured position. However, not long after receiving tenure, he resigned and began work with IBM where he progressed from systems engineer, to marketing representative, to marketing manager. John was successful at IBM because he realized every organization was a team and never forgot to be kind and genuinely interested in everyone, no matter their title. After IBM, John spent twenty plus years working at his own computer consulting company, wptc, where, with his partner, Valerie Warwick, he was able to find success and satisfaction in solving problems for customers who needed their skills in the area of geographic information systems. While John's professional accomplishments are noteworthy, his real joy in life came from putting a smile on a face or producing a chuckle. He was generous with his time, talent, and resources and sought out, listened to, and chatted with folks young and old and those often overlooked. John had a brilliant, quirky sense of humor and teased everyone with love in his voice and eyes. John was a wonderful husband, supporting his wife's journey to law school at the age of 52, a doting father, religiously attending all of his daughters' school and athletic activities (even if they rode the bench), and a loving son, taking care of his mother in her final years. John was also an avid reader of the New York Times, the creator of Thursday pancake night, a French horn player, a dedicated runner and cyclist, and a friend to everyone he met. John will be greatly missed. A special thanks to the McCarron and Lockhart families, the Austin Fire Department and EMS, and the amazing doctors and nurses at Seton Medical Center, who gave John another ten years of life after a heart attack in 2009. These years allowed him to see both of his daughters get married, meet his grandchildren, and say goodbye to his brother. His family also wants to thank the doctors and nurses, and especially the staff, at Bayou Manor and Vantage Hospice who so kindly cared for him during his last five months. A celebration of John's life will be held at Brazos Towers at Bayou Manor, 4141 S. Braeswood Blvd., Houston, TX 77025, on January 25, 2019, at 2pm in the event center. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the , Baylor College of Medicine Alzheimer's Disease Research, or the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020