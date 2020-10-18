Henderson, John Paul John Paul Henderson was born in Fort Worth, Texas on December 24, 1912. He died at the age of 107 on Friday, October 16, 2020. He and his wife Charlotte lived in Baytown, Texas for 70 years before moving to Longhorn Village in Austin in 2009. On August 28, 2019, John and Charlotte Henderson set the Guinness World Record for the oldest married couple of aggregate age. They were married for an incredible 80 years. This record has been covered by news organizations around the world. John was a graduate of the University of Texas. He was the oldest living football letterman at the University of Texas, playing from 1932-1935. He was a life member of the University of Texas Ex-students Association, attending UT football games for 80 years. Henderson was employed by Humble Oil and Refining Company (now Exxon Mobil) in 1939. After various assignments he retired as Department head of Business Services. He served three additional years with Exxon as a self-employed consultant. Henderson was an active civic leader, being a member of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce, a board member of Community Resource Credit Union (formally Exxon Credit Union) for over 50 years and served as Chairman of the board 37 years. He was a charter member and Treasurer of Friends of Lee College. He was a past president, a Hixon Fellow, a life member and Treasurer of Kiwanis Club. He also served many years on the board of Baycoast. Hospital. John Henderson was an active member of Baytown Trinity Episcopal Church, having served on the Church Vestry, Stewardship Committee, 6 years as Church Treasurer and a Senior Warden. He was a charter member and Treasurer of Trinity Episcopal Church Endowment Fund, served on the Diocese Finance Committee and the St. James House board. Surviving Mr. Henderson is Charlotte, his wife of 80 years. Also surviving is a niece Suzanne J. Free of Austin and her children Julia Burns of Elgin and Jason P. Free of Austin, and a cousin Donald K. St. Martin of Austin. If desired, donations may be made to St. Luke's on the Lake Episcopal Church, 5600 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin, Texas 78732, or the charity of your choice
. Due to Covid 19 memorial services are pending. Burial will be at Trinity Episcopal Church in Baytown, Texas.