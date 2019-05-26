PENA, John On Monday May 20, 2019, John Pena passed away after a year-long relentless battle with advanced stage cancer. John was preceded in death by his father Joe Pena Jr. He is survived by his mother, Pauline Pena of Fayetteville, NC, his wife, Colette Pena and their sons, Nicholas, Jacob and Matthew, all of Austin, and his brothers, Bobby and Gayle of Watauga, TX, Jerry of Jabiru, NT, Australia, and Jim and Sandra of Greensboro, NC as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A first in his family to graduate college, John graduated from the University of Tennessee, Martin with a bachelor's degree in Finance. As a member of ROTC, he led the rifle drill team to many victories in competition. He followed a rich family tradition of military service and served his country with a 20-year career in the U.S. Army as a tank commander, stationed in various locations including the DMZ in Korea, Dusseldorf, Germany, Fort Hood, TX and Fort Jackson, SC. While in the military, he earned his MBA from Abilene Christian University. Upon retirement, he moved to Austin and pursued a second career in high tech manufacturing working at Dell and, his current employer, Flex. All who knew John would describe him as dedicated and extremely hard working; he described himself as "relentless". John enjoyed many hobbies including baseball with his boys, marathon running, golf, and chess but his real passion was the theater. His favorite plays included Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera. The refrain in Les Misérables "God above, hear my prayer/in my need you have always been there" comforted him in the final year of his life as he battled cancer relentlessly. John will be memorialized with a funeral mass at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 29th at 11:30 am. Visitation and rosary will be Tuesday evening at Beck Funeral Home in Round Rock, Tx. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the . Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary