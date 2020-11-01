COMBS, John Pence Age 83, of Liberty Hill, Texas, passed from this life on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Round Rock, Texas. John graduated A.N. McCallum High School 1955 and the University of Texas, Austin, in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Later he earned a Master of Arts Degree. He also was certified by Southwest Texas State (Texas State) for mid-management of public schools. He spent 27 years with the Austin Independent School District, 21 of those as an Elementary School Principal, before retiring in 1993. Never one to sit around, he quickly went on to become Program Manager for the largest after school care program in Austin until he retired in 2002 at the age of 65. John also served in the United States Army as a photographer from August 1959 until February 1960. He continued to serve in the reserves until June 1967. John was a Christian. A member of the Lord's Church. Most recently worshipping with the Saints at Cedar Park Church of Christ. Over the years he served as an Elder and a Deacon. He was known to bring sermons and teach Bible Classes. John Pence was born on May 13, 1937, in San Saba, Texas to Louie Viven and Clarice Edna (Warlick) Combs. He was the youngest of 7 children. He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 60 years, Pat (Morgan) Combs. A daughter, Pencie Ruth (Combs) King, her husband, Mike King; along with their children, Michael and Shelby King. A son, John Patrick Combs, his children, Jacob and Ashley Combs; John's wife, Caitlyn Lillo Combs and their son, Cash. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 10:00 A.M. at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 1200 S. Bagdad Rd., Leander, Texas 78641. Graveside Services will follow at 2:00 P.M. in Oakhill Cemetery in Lampasas, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in his name to the charity of your choice
.