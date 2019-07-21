Resources More Obituaries for John Gilchrist Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John R. Gilchrist

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email John R. "Jack" Gilchrist, Colonel USAF Retired John R. "Jack" Gilchrist went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. Jack was born January 18, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA to Burton and Hazel Gilchrist. In 1953 he married his sweetheart, Carol Sue Klose and together they had five children. Jack graduated from the University of Pittsburgh on February 3, 1956 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force upon which he headed to Lackland Air Force Base (AFB) for Officer training. His first assignment was at Hondo AFB, TX for primary pilot training in T34 and T29 aircraft and then to Webb Air Force Base, Big Spring, TX for advanced Pilot training in the T33 where he earned his pilot wings in July 1957. He then attended gunnery training at Luke AFB, Arizona flying the F-84-F aircraft and completed advanced gunnery school flying the F-100-A at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas NV. In 1958 he was assigned to the 53rd Fighter Day Squadron at Landstuhl AFB, Germany, flying the F-100-C aircraft. The squadron was re-designated 53rd Tactical Fighter Squadron with the mission expanded to include delivering air to ground ordinance and 24 hour a day nuclear alert. The 53rd squadron deployed on numerous occasions to Wheelis, AFB, Libya for gunnery training. In 1961, Jack received orders to the 309th Tactical Fighter Squadron at George AFB, California, flying the F-100-D aircraft and then attended Squadron Officer School at Maxwell AFB graduating in March 1962. During that time the 309th was transferred to Homestead AFB Florida where he deployed to Okinawa for six months during the Cuban Missile Crisis. During his stay at Homestead AFB, he attended Safety Officer School, Jump School at Ft. Benning, and deployed with the 308th squadron to Turkey for a 3-month rotation. Jack made history by being one of the pilots in the longest air to air refueling missions at that time, successfully piloting his F-100 aircraft on a non-stop flight from Homestead to Cigil Air Base, Turkey, 6,000 miles. This required eight aerial refuelings, four of which were performed at night. For this he was awarded The Air Medal for Distinguished Flying. Upon his return to Homestead AFB, he received orders to Ft. Benning, Georgia as an Air Liaison Officer with the 2nd Infantry Division and a tour of duty in Vietnam as a Forward Air Controller with the First Air Cavalry Division in 1965. It took 32 days to get to Vietnam on the USS Geiger that normally held 1500 passengers but was carrying nearly 3000 on this trip. He flew 178 missions in 7 months in Vietnam and was a Forward Air Controller over the famous battle of the Ia Drang Valley in Nov 1965. After his tour of duty in Vietnam he was given his choice of assignments and became a flight instructor in the F4 at Davis Monthan AFB, Arizona from 1966 to 1968. From 1968-1970 he was assigned as an Air Officer Commanding (AOC) at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. This job was to guide the growth of young cadets into military leaders and many of these under his charge have become commanders, educators, and community builders. He then attended Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell AFB, Alabama, graduating in 1971 as a distinguished graduate while earning a master's degree in Political Science from Auburn University. Next came Langley AFB from 1971 to 1976, where he held several jobs including Assistant Director of Personnel, Assistant Chief of Staff of Tactical Air Command (TAC), and Executive Officer to the TAC commander. He also attended the National War College, Ft. McNair, D. C., where he was a Distinguished Graduate in 1976. Jack was then assigned overseas as the Commander of the 3rd Tactical Fighter Squadron, flying the F-4-E and as Commander, Cope Thunder at Clark AFB, Philippines from 1976 to 1978. From there he was assigned to the 314th Air Division, Osan AFB, Korea as Director of Operations until 1980. Upon his return to the United States, he was the Vice Commander, 354th Tactical Training Wing, flying the F15 Eagle, at Luke AFB, Arizona 1980-1982 and then Chief of Staff 12th Air Force, Bergstrom AFB, Texas where he retired in 1984. Over the course of his military career Jack amassed over 4,000 hours of flying time and received 22 distinguished medals including the Legion of Merit (two), Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (two), Air Medal for Distinguished Flying with 8 Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Combat Readiness Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Silver Palm. After retirement from the Air Force, Jack was an Executive Vice President with Crawford Technical Services and with TECOM where he managed government contracts across the country. Since Jack's retirement, he and Carol have served as community and church leaders, parents and proud grandparents. Both Carol and Jack have contributed mightily to the building of Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church located in Southwest Austin, Texas, where Jack served as Ruling Elder, taught bible studies and took a special interest in church property and improvements. For years Jack volunteered to pick-up day-old bread and bring it to Food Pantries for distribution to the needy. Jack has also been active in the Rotary Club of Southwest Austin, Austin Community Eagles Colonels Organization, Order of Daedalians Inc., The Super Sabres Society and was a long-time member of Officer's Christian Fellowship. During his lifetime, Jack had a love of classic cars and he loved showing off his 1958 Chevrolet Impala on Saturday nights at the meeting of the Oil Drips in Dripping Springs. Jack was preceded in death by his son John R. Gilchrist Jr. and parents Hazel and Burton. Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years Carol Klose Gilchrist, son Daniel Robert Gilchrist (wife Janice), daughters Linda Gilchrist Sharp (husband Bill), Leslie Gilchrist Gruver, and Lisa Gilchrist Lai (husband Patrick), five grandchildren, Katherine Gilchrist, John Ayres, Warren Gruver, Jackson Gruver, and Kelsey Sethi (husband Niket), and one great grandson, Asher. He is also survived by his sister Carol Stueven (husband Duane), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved dog Susie. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on August 3, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church 5226 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin TX 78749. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice Austin 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin TX 78759 or Caring Forever Foundation at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019