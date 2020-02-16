|
RIVAS, John April 5, 1940 January 10, 2020 Celebrated February 18, 2020 St. Albert the Great 12041 Bittern Hollow Austin, Texas 78758 11:00 in the Morning John Rivas focused his entire career on his talent and professionalism of hair styling. In 1980, he traveled to Paris to study his craft. In 2020, the Organisation Mondiale Coiffure, Paris, "Certify that John Rivas Is Hereby Recognized As An International Master Hair Stylist in Honor of His Lifetime Achievement As A Creative Artist And Educator." John Rivas made himself available to everyone. His generous spirit turned clients into brothers and resulted in lifelong friends of all who knew him. He opened his shop and home to all he knew. Every client was entertained by his humor. John had a story or told a joke perfect for that special person. John Rivas served as a Military Police and received the Cold War Veteran Victory Award which reads, "The Thanks of A Grateful Nation Are Hereby Awarded to John Rivas for Military Service As A Member of The United States Army in The Victorious Cold War against The Soviet Union." John Rivas was born in Beaumont, Texas on April 5, 1940. He died on January 10, 2020 in Austin. We celebrate his 79 years of life. He married Marie Rivas on August 12, 1984 at Mayfield Park, Austin, Texas. He was one of twelve children born to Tom and Mary Ann Martinez Rivas. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Marie Rivas and his children John Rivas, Jr., Mark Rivas, Tonja Crosby, Jonathan Paul Zgabay, and Christopher John Rivas and nine grandchildren. The family extends appreciation to Austin Hospice Christopher House, Cook Walden Funeral Home, St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, and Neptune Society.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020