CRANSHAW JR., Robert John Robert John Cranshaw, Jr. passed away on May 9, 2020 at 1:35PM from natural causes. He was 91 years old. Robert was born in Arlington, Ma. He received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Tufts University. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a Private, and married Beverly Ann Simon of Houston, TX shorty after graduating as a cadet. Robert and Beverly had two sons, David Ross now of Pflugerville, TX, and Alan Scot now of Montreal, Canada. Robert went on to serve our country for 23 years in the Air Force and retired as a Lt. Colonel. After retirement, Robert earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with Honors and a Masters of Business Administration, both from The University of Texas at Austin. He later worked as an Auditor for the State of Texas Department of Water and retired after 5 years so he could pursue further education in Statistics/Math. Robert is survived by his wife Beverly and two sons David and Alan, David's wife Jo, his niece Deborah Kreskow and her husband Greg along with their 2 daughters Kimberly and Kelly, all of New York state. Robert also leaves behind a step-grandson Freddy Camacho and his step-great grandson Spencer, both of Austin, TX. No memorial service is planned at this time, however, memorial contributions may be made to the or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020