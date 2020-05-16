|
GOLDSMITH JR., John Robert John Robert Goldsmith, Jr. (Bob) died peacefully on April 25, 2020, in Lakeway, Texas at the age of 69. Bob is survived by his wife Jeane and their two children, John Goldsmith and wife Elizabeth and Amy Solimine and husband Tory, grandsons, Ryan Goldsmith, Sean Goldsmith, Lucas Crawford, and Cooper Solimine, and his two sisters, Mary Ann Goldsmith and Carolyn Goldsmith. He is preceded in death by his parents John R. Goldsmith and Mary D. Goldsmith. Bob was born on November 19, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas. He was the oldest of three children and was raised in Williston, North Dakota and Tyler, Texas. In 1973, Bob earned a B. A. degree in the Plan II Honors program at the University of Texas in Austin. After graduating, he worked as an independent petroleum landman on projects in Missouri and Texas and continued to work as a landman on a part time basis while attending the University of Texas School of Law, where he graduated with honors in 1976. Bob met his wife Jeane in 1968 while attending college in Austin, and they were married in 1971. They welcomed their first child John into the world in 1975 and daughter Amy in 1979. Bob began his legal career in Midland, Texas, learning oil and gas law with the Lynch, Chappell law firm. In 1980, he helped found the firm's Austin branch office, which grew to over a dozen attorneys. In 1982, Bob passed the Louisiana bar exam and expanded his practice to include representation of companies acquiring properties in Louisiana. In the mid-1980s, when a economic crisis struck the oil and gas industry, Bob formed a bankruptcy section that combined oil and gas and bankruptcy expertise and was involved in one the largest Chapter 11 cases ever completed in the United States at that time. Bob began working with Karen Bogisch in 1994, and their practice increasingly focused on oil, gas and mining litigation and other oil, gas and energy law matters. In 1998, Bob and Karen founded Goldsmith & Bogisch and practiced law together for 20 years. Bob wrote and spoke frequently on legal topics and presented papers for legal organizations including the State Bar of Texas and the University of Texas School of Law. Bob was a member of the first group of attorneys to become board certified specialists in oil, gas and mineral law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and was admitted to practice law in Texas and Louisiana state courts, Federal courts in the Western and Northern Districts of Texas, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Bob was active in civic affairs and was a director of the Midland Jaycees and President and Rotarian of the Year of the Rotary Club of North Austin. He was an avid sailboat racer, joining the Austin Yacht Club in the 1980s, where he served as captain of the Keel Fleet several times, Secretary, Vice-Commodore, and Commodore in 2008. Bob was presented with the AYC Old Salt Award in 2018 and was known for his humorous presentations of the annual Blue Duck Award for biggest sailing blooper. Bob also enjoyed sharing his sailing knowledge and creating life-long sailors of his crew members. Bob was a man of many interests including playing guitars, target shooting, scuba diving, traveling with Jeane, and reading from his large collection of books. Due to current circumstances, a memorial service to celebrate Bob's life will be scheduled at a later time. The family would like to thank those who cared for Bob in his final months, including his daughter Amy, Alex Rotsart, Ayanna Simpson, and Cathy Wallace.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 16, 2020