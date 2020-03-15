|
VAUGHN, John Rowe John Rowe Vaughn, 75, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 5, 2020. John was born on December 11, 1944 in Anderson, IN. He was the youngest child of Clarence and Alberta Vaughn. He graduated from Anderson High School in 1963 before moving to Austin, Texas in 1971. On July 16, 1971, John married his best friend, Yvonne Ann Jacobsen. John was a professional public speaker and had a passion for automobiles. He worked for several dealerships around the Austin area. John also loved to help people, and he transitioned to a career as an entrepreneur who would negotiate the best possible deal on a new vehicle for his clients. All who knew John will remember him for his great sense of humor. He loved to laugh, and his love for all of those around him was evident. His quick wit and loving demeanor can be seen in his children and grandchildren. John is survived by his wife, Yvonne; his daughter Kim Sieg (Dave); his son Dustin Vaughn (Kelly); his grandsons Zach Sieg (Amber), Matt Sieg (Cori), Brandt Vaughn, Brayden Vaughn, Bryson Vaughn, and Brennan Vaughn; his great-granddaughter Grace Sieg; He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Jean Musick and Joyce Moreillon, and his brother, Jim Vaughn. John will be buried at the Capital Parks Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at 4:00 pm on March 17, 2020, at Grace Covenant Church in Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020