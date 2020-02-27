|
RAYOS, John S. "Papi" Our beloved John S. "Papi" Rayos, age 72, was called to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eusebio and Guadalupe Rayos, and his siblings, Eusebio Rayos, Jr., Joe Rayos, Erasmo "Moe" Rayos, and Eloisa Rayos. John is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Juanita Arellano; his children, Margaret Limon and her husband, Albert, Juan Rayos Arellano and his wife, Nancy, and Irmalinda Rayos and her husband, Paul Herrera; 12 grandchildren, Megan Limon, Victoria Limon, Albert Jonathon Limon, Aleya Limon, Ellie Arellano-Reyna, Ibri Arellano-Reyna, Juan Arellano-Reyna II, Carlos Arellano-Reyna, Lillyanna Rayos, Azalea Herrera, Paul Herrera, Jr., and Lizette Herrera; one great grandson, Isaiah Padron; his brother, Steve Rayos and his wife, Irene, and his sister, Maria Rayos, and many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m., with Recitation of Holy Rosary and Eulogy beginning at 7:00 p.m., on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Dolores Catholic Church, 1111 Montopolis Dr., Austin, Texas. Services will conclude following Mass.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 27, 2020