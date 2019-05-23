|
RODRIGUEZ, John S. John S. Rodriguez, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the age of 59. John is preceded in death by his mother, Helen A. Rodriguez. John is survived by his father, Guadalupe R. Rodriguez, his two sisters Yolanda Gonzales and family, Yvonne Chambliss and family. Come celebrate Johns life and share a memory on June 11, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1101 W. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park, Texas 78613 Rosary: 10:00 a.m. Services: 11:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00 p.m. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 23, 2019