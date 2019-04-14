|
SCHIER, John John Elmore Schier, age 77, of Austin passed away on April 9, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home on North Lamar. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17th in the Weed-Corley-Fish Chapel. Interment will be at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery followed by a reception at North by Northwest Restaurant on Stonelake Blvd. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019