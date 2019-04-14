Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
View Map
John Schier Obituary
SCHIER, John John Elmore Schier, age 77, of Austin passed away on April 9, 2019. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home on North Lamar. Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17th in the Weed-Corley-Fish Chapel. Interment will be at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery followed by a reception at North by Northwest Restaurant on Stonelake Blvd. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019
