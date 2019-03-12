STANLEY III, John Calvin Age 62 of Stockdale, passed away on March 8, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Richard Mittelstadt officiating. A reception will follow at the church fellowship hall. Graveside services and interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Oliver Cemetery in Austin, Texas. John was born on July 20, 1956 in Austin, Texas to John Calvin Jr. and Lucille (Suess) Stanley. John was always a hard worker, his work ethic started when he was young on his parent's egg farm, J & L Egg Farm in Cedar Valley, TX. He was a graduate of Crockett High School class of 1975 in Austin. He later attended TSTI in Waco, TX. He worked many years as a construction foreman in Austin, Texas where he did excavating. Additionally he was an owner/operator truck driver and in recent years he enjoyed ranching in Wilson County. John was a jack of all trades, there was nothing he couldn't accomplish, he had a wonderful wit and a warm smile, and he enjoyed laughing and socializing with his family and friends. He was the kind of guy that would light up a room with his smile and good conversation. John is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years Catherine "Kaeti" Stanley; son, John C. Stanley IV; daughter, Rebecca E. Stanley; sisters, Beth Zies, Deborah Penn and husband Mike, Tommie Jean Yanik and husband Ron, and Sandra Florhaug; brothers-in-law, Scott Zwart and Steve Zwart and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 935 E. Mountain St., Seguin, TX 78155 or Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary