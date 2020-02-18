|
COALTER, John Stanley John Stanley Coalter passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020, at Gracy Woods II Living Center in Austin, Texas, at the age of 85. Born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on July 26, 1934, Stan and his younger brother Richard were the sons of Russell Coalter and Mildred West Coalter. After graduating Ste. Genevieve High School in 1952, Stan worked for the railroad in St. Louis, Missouri, and in Dallas, Texas. He joined the Dallas Police Department in 1956 and then the U.S. Border Patrol in 1957. During this period, he had three sons, Ted, Jerry and Bobby Coalter. In 1958, Stan was drafted into the United States Army where he served for two years in the 77th Special Forces Group (Green Berets) stationed in Munich, Germany. After his honorable discharge from the military in 1960, he returned to Dallas and went to work for the city of Dallas as a surveyor. In 1962, he married the love of his life Patricia Sue Daniels and they remained married until her death in 2019. In 1964, Stan became certified as a registered land surveyor for the State of Texas. Over the next fifty years, he went on to become registered as a land surveyor in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Colorado, New Mexico and Missouri. He was also registered to survey on Federal lands and lands owned by the State of Texas. Stan loved land surveying and was considered to be one of the best in the profession. His son John Scott Coalter was born in 1965. Stan moved his family to Troy, Missouri, in 1968 to go into business as a surveyor with his uncle Stanley West. His daughter Hope Suzanne Coalter (Balsanek) was born in 1969. Stan served as the President of the Missouri Association of Registered Land Surveyors in 1975-76 and was elected to two terms as the County Surveyor for Pike County. He also served as a reserve Deputy Sheriff in Troy, Missouri. In 1978, Stan moved to Nacogdoches, Texas, to open an office for a Kansas City engineering firm. A year later, he accepted a position as head of the surveying department for an engineering firm in Oklahoma City which specialized in the oil and gas industry. In 1980, Stan was asked to start up a surveying department at the firm's office in Austin, Texas. Stan loved Austin and never moved again. In 1987, he opened his own private surveying practice (Coalter & Associates) in the nearby town of Round Rock, Texas, and as he later wrote he "had no plans to retire." Stan was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite and Shriners International. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 57 years Patricia Coalter, his brother Richard Greeley Coalter and his son Ted Richard Coalter. He is survived by his son Jerry Coalter, wife Sandy and their children Jeremy and Amanda, and granddaughters Saydie and Allie; his son Bobby Coalter; his son Scott Coalter, wife Sharon and their children Brandon and Sarah, and granddaughter Willow; Ted Coalter's wife Debbie; his daughter Suzanne Balsanek, husband Bill and their daughter Katie; his grandson Jason Coalter, wife Lesley and their children Jake and Tate; his granddaughter Laura Parker, husband Chad and their children Colt and Cheyenne; Richard Coalter's daughter Sandra Leiggi, husband David and their children Devin, Dylan and Dayne; as well as many other relatives and friends. Stan will be laid to rest along with his wife Patricia on a future date at St. Julian of Norwich Episcopal Church located in Williamson County, Texas. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a charitable donation in Stan's name, some of his favorite causes were the and state or local law enforcement foundations. This evergreen is an emblem of our faith in the immortality of the soul. By this we are reminded that we have an immortal part within us, which shall survive the grave, and which shall never, never, never die. From the Masonic Funeral Service
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 18, 2020