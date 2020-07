Or Copy this URL to Share

MERCULIEF, John Stefan Passed suddenly to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on June 30, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Dolores Catholic Church.(Limit 60 Guests and Masks/Gloves are Required)



