In Loving Memory of John Kinkead Stiles March 20,1989 - Feb 16, 2010 It has been the little things I remember. The way you smiled just a little off kilter. The noises you made when you moved about. Every day now for nine years there have been daily reminders that continue to tell me you are gone only in body. This year you were joined by Spencer Gray, Velton Watts, Shawn Sonnier, George Stork, and your cousin Rowdy Hampton. But they were balanced out by the births of Rusty Nicholson to Destrey and Lynn, as well as Lyla Jane to Dr. Casey Curry Mraz. I love you and miss you. Your Dad Feb. 16, 2019 Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary