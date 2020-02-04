Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1446
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
John T. Jacobs

John T. Jacobs Obituary
JACOBS, John T. John T. Jacobs passed away on January 31, 2020. He was born on a ranch in Hill County on April 17, 1933 to Oscar H. and Mary Louise. He graduated from Texas School for the Deaf in 1952 and Gallaudet University in 1957. He served for TSD as a PE and math teacher for 33 years. He was preceded in death by his younger brothers, Willie and Don. John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy and his four children: Steve, Mike, Nancy, and Bill. Funeral Service 1:00 pm, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue. Interment will follow at Forest Oaks Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 4, 2020
