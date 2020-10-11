O'NEILL, John T. LT.COL. USAF (RET.) John Timothy O'Neill, 87, of Sun City Georgetown, TX, died October 8 with wife Pat and children at his side. He was born in Chicago IL, May 9, 1933. His Irish Catholic upbringing on the ethnically diverse Southside of that city influenced his entire life. He was fond of saying, "I've been in over 60 countries and never encountered anything I hadn't seen in the old neighborhood." He graduated from USAF Pilot training on April 14, 1955 and married the former Patricia A. Spevak two days later. Their Air Force career spanned two decades of flying and often unique staff assignments. He played a key role in the transition of military airlift from prop-driven airplanes to modern jets presenting congressional testimony and briefing senior commanders and staffs of the US and its global allies. His "clients" ranged from President Kennedy to Major General Jimmie Stewart. He retired from the Air Force in 1974 as a Lt. Colonel. The next ten years he wrote, produced, and directed promotional films for a major aircraft manufacturer. A third career was as counselor, educator, and writer in the field of chemical dependency. In the 1980's he was instrumental in the advancement of concerned group interventions and family-based treatment in Texas. Together with his wife Pat, also a licensed counselor, they facilitated hundreds of successful interventions. Many of these resulted in career-saving alcohol or drug treatment of well-known public figures. Based on these experiences they wrote two popular selling books and were frequent media guests and university lecturers. After 4 years of study and formation John was ordained a permanent deacon in the Catholic Church in June of 1998. He served the diocese of Austin as Spiritual Director of the Alcohol and Drug Assistance Ministry (ADAM). He assisted in liturgical celebrations and adult faith formation activities at several parishes and was especially admired for his outspoken preaching on social justice issues. He was honored for his service to the Church when he was knighted by the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. His final "pre-retirement" professional activities revolved around his Adjunct Assistant Professorship at the College of Pharmacy, University of Texas at Austin and involved guest lectures at universities and research centers nationally. He was also chief editor of a popular addiction science newsletter. He was preceded in death by his mother Veronica, father Jack, sister Mary, brother Jim, and his dearly loved first born daughter Gerianne 2 1/2 years old. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia, daughters Catherine of Austin and Julie and son John T. Jr. of Round Rock TX and son Daniel who resides in Stockton, CA, grandchildren Jacquelyn, J.T., Sean, Sophie, Ben, Leo, Jamie, and two great grandchildren, Aurora and Riayn. The body is to be cremated with private burial at the Texas State Veteran's cemetery officiated by Rev. Larry Stehling . A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.



