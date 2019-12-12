Home

Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home
505 Old Austin Highway
Bastrop, TX 786020745
(512) 321-2576
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home
505 Old Austin Highway
Bastrop, TX 786020745
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home
505 Old Austin Highway
Bastrop, TX 786020745
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home
505 Old Austin Highway
Bastrop, TX 786020745
John Thomas Cline


1943 - 2019
CLINE, John Thomas 76 of Bastrop Texas passed away Saturday November 30th 2019. John was born May 11th 1943 in Corpus Christi Texas. John was married to Linda Cline on Jan 11th 1969, they were married for 50 wonderful years. John served in the military for 31 years, he was a true patriot, mentor and friend to many. His journeys took him all over the world, and of course he would tell you all about them. He loved tinkering in the garage and at times had to be dragged out for dinner. He was a great handyman to many, John will truly be missed, as will the expertise he provided in life to all. John is survived by his spouse Linda Cline; son, John (Christy) Cline; daughter, Kimberly (Colin) Mason; grandsons, Ronnie Joe (Rosie) Ross, Andrew Cline, and Brian Mason. Also surviving are 5 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. John is proceeded in death by his parents Worth and Elizabeth Cline; brothers, Richard and sister-in-law, Allene Cline; brother, Michael Cline, brother, Danny Cline; sister, Elaine Wenger; and daughter-in-law Deborah Cline. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate Marrs Jones Newby Funeral Home will be open at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 to receive guests. Military Honors will begin at 2:00pm. Following the Honors there will be a celebration of John's life. When the service is over the family will provide a light lunch for food and fellowship.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 12, 2019
