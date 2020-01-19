|
LICHTENTHAL, John Thomas John Thomas Lichtenthal, husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. Born February 18, 1932 in Cheektowaga, New York, John was the fourth in the line of five children and was preceded in death by his wife Mavis Cook, his parents Herbert Joseph Lichtenthal and Cecilia Margaret Stoeckl, his sister Evelyn Zink, his sister Ruth Schuessler, his brother Herbert John Lichtenthal, his step daughter Jane Mitchell, and his great grandson Mason Guerra. John is survived by his brother Thomas William Lichtenthal; by his son James and wife Stephanie and their children Brigid and Shannon; by his son John and his children Ethan, Kennedy, Alexis, Anna, and Ashley; by his step son Carl Arbogast and wife Mary Ann and their daughter Chloe Guerra, husband Nathan and their children Knox, Hayes, and Ozzy, and their daughter Paige Geffken and husband Keith and their children Dane and Goldie; step son James Arbogast; and his step grandson Paul Mitchell and his children Jane and Lillian Mitchell. John attended Catholic schools and completed Theological Studies at Niagara University. He was ordained a Catholic priest in 1957 and ministered for eleven years in the Buffalo area, resigning from the priesthood in June of 1968. John worked as a Probation Officer in Erie, PA, where he met and married his first wife Jean Condren. He was divorced and married Mavis Cook in 1978, his wife of 27 years. He earned a Masters in Education, and pursed a career in Management and Organization Development working for General Motors Institute, Dresser Industries and Celanese Chemical Company. John managed Human Resources Development for Celanese Chemical Company for the Western US and Western Canada before being given the opportunity to join a new plant startup team for Celanese in Singapore. While in Singapore John and Mavis traveled throughout Southeast Asia. John & Mavis returned to Texas to retire in 1997 in Sun City, where he has been involved in politics, the Computer Club, Senior University and Solos. John and Mavis loved travel, and John visited all 50 United States and over 50 countries. A memorial service officiated by Father Larry Stehling will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Andice, Texas, followed immediately by a reception at the church. As a celebration of John's life, in lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to . To share memories with John's family, please visit www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020