SHARPE, John Timothy John Timothy Sharpe, 66, of Austin and Kingsland, TX, passed away on April 21, 2019. Tim was born in Houston, TX, on January 9, 1953. He graduated from St. Thomas High School and received a BS in Electrical Engineering from Rice University and an MBA in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin. On January 3, 1986, Tim was married to Patricia Sleator, who preceded him in death in 2010. Tim worked as a financial advisor, and he had for many years specialized in providing investment consulting services to public funds, often for firefighters, many of whom became Tim's close and cherished friends. Tim loved dogs dearly and is survived by two precious girls of his own, Scout and Bonnie. He lived a full and adventurous life, flying, hunting, and spending time with his friends and loved ones. He is survived by his two daughters Kelly and Natalie Sharpe; brother Patrick Sharpe and wife Joanie; nephew Rush Little and wife Judy Tu; extended family; and many friends. He will be remembered as a loyal friend who could always be relied upon in hard times. A memorial service for Tim will be held at 11:00 A.M., May 11, 2019, at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home at 14501 North I-35, Pflugerville, TX 78660. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Emancipet (www.emancipet.org) and to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (www.firehero.org).