|
|
McPHAUL, John "Pancho" Vincent John "Pancho" Vincent McPhaul, 59, of Austin, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 19, 2020 after fighting a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. John was born on February 4, 1961, in Austin, Texas to John and Mary Ann McPhaul. John attended Westlake High School where he played tennis for the Chaparrals. He was well liked by all as he was Senior Class President and a member of Student Council. He spent many summers life guarding at Onion Creek Country Club and it was there, during the summer of 1978, that he met the love of his life Carol Lynne Chesney. They were married eight years later on May 24, 1986. They were blessed to have spent 42 years together. After graduating from High School in 1979, John continued his education at SMU for a year and then returned home to graduate from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1983. He then began his successful career at Chase Bank. He started in Real Estate Operations, later selected to the Officer Development Program, and in 1987, became a Real Estate Loan Officer. Throughout his career, John worked in multiple areas of the bank. In 1997, he received the "Circle of Excellence Award" for his outstanding work ethic. John later achieved an Assistant Vice President position. Sadly, in 2000, due to the progression of his Multiple Sclerosis (MS) he retired from the Bank. Throughout the years, John enjoyed volunteering in various organizations. He mentored as a Big Brother, teaching young boys how to become caring and responsible young adults. John worked with the late Bishop McCarthy and other professionals to create the Austin Diocese Forum which is now the Assembly of Catholic Professionals. John also served on the Committee of the National Wildflower Research Center's Young Associates. This committee partnered with Lady Bird Johnson to raise money to help fund and build the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Prior to MS taking over, John was an avid outdoorsman. You could find him in his favorite pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses sitting on the back porch playing dominoes, spending the day perfecting a delicious barbecue brisket, pitching washers, hunting dove and deer, or shooting skeet with a group of longtime friends. John enjoyed cooking all types of cuisine and engaged in many cooking classes. Some of his favorite dishes to prepare were Cajun recipes such as gumbo and jambalaya. John also liked to create various pasta dishes and sauces. Another specialty he enjoyed was a Mexican dish of carne guisada and flour tortillas, which he learned to make with his grandmother Nanny. Other interests of John were planting vegetable gardens and flowers; architectural drawing of floor plans and elevations; designing wood furniture; and enjoying sports, especially the ones displaying the colors of burnt orange and white. John was a kind and humble man with a witty sense of humor. He loved with his whole heart. John was friendly to all, had a beautiful smile, and gave the best hugs. His upbeat personality was contagious, and his gracious demeanor was shared with all. Without complaint, John preserved through the tough medical challenges he was dealt. Those that knew him well admired his strong faith, courageous spirit, positive attitude, and caring heart. John will be missed by many. John is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 33 years, Carol McPhaul, and his parents John and Mary Ann McPhaul of Austin, Texas. He also leaves behind his precious son Barrett McPhaul and his wife Shelby of Austin, Texas; brother Mike McPhaul of Lubbock, Texas; sister Jane Smith and husband Michael of College Station, Texas; brother Glenn McPhaul and wife Patricia of San Antonio, Texas; sister Julie McPhaul of Austin, Texas, as well as nine nieces and nephews, two great nephews and one great niece. The family wishes to thank John's dedicated and supportive care team of Dr. David Morledge, his longtime Neurologist of 30 years who was always just a phone call away and willing to help; Jerrell Nelson, his uplifting physical therapist who helped strengthen his body for over ten years; and Carolyn Evans-Porter, his nurturing caregiver whose hands on care gave peace and comfort. Carol is grateful for the exceptional care they provided over the course of John's illness and especially in his last weeks. Additionally, the family appreciates previous caregivers Janie Rivera and Georgia Puente, as well as the Healthcare Professionals of Hospice Austin. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 29th, 2020, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 5455 Bee Caves Road, Austin, TX. Interment will immediately follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S IH 35, Austin, TX. Visitation and Viewing will be held at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX the night before on May 28th, 2020 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a Rosary for John to begin at 7:00 P.M. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John "Pancho" Vincent McPhaul may be made to the National MS Society, 8111 N Stadium Dr., Suite 100, Houston, TX 77054 or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Austin Council at PO Box 81511, Austin, TX 78708. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020