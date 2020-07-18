GARCIA, John Viviano Our dear friend, teacher and family member, John Viviano Garcia passed away July 11, 2020. He was 68. As per his stated wishes, there will be no funeral services. John was born in San Antonio on March 11, 1952 son of John R. Garcia and Virginia M. Garcia. John devoted his life to enriching the minds and lives of his students in Austin and San Antonio. John loved music, sports, good food and good people. John will always be remembered in the thoughts and prayers of all whose lives he blessed with his intelligence, kindness and generosity. John walked the talk of his honest Catholic convictions. He stood up against injustice, and never missed an opportunity to help and support those around him. John passed away the way he lived his whole life: fully committed to the well-being of his community, friends, family, and to the great values that always guided him. He will be greatly missed by us all. Rest in Peace, John.



