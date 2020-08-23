DAVIS, John W. John W. Davis 80 yrs old passed away on July 30, 2020 in Austin, Texas. The Lord called John and he answered. John was born May 14, 1940 in Effingham, Illinois. John attended St. Anthony's Grade and High School in Effingham before graduating from Chaminade College Preparatory in St. Louis, Missouri. It was there he discovered his love of the Spanish culture and changed his plan from being an architect to teaching the Spanish language. He graduated from University Illinois Urbana Champagne and continued his passion for learning at University of Illinois Chicago, Loyola University, and Northern Illinois University . John taught Spanish for thirty-seven years before retiring after thirty-two years as a professor with Harper College Palatine, Illinois. Even in retirement John volunteered to teach Spanish through Lifetime learning programs for students of all ages. John spent the last twent-four years with his wife Tammy, splitting time between Austin, Texas and Lake Villa, Illinois. They were reverse snowbirds, opting for the snow of winter and spring in Illinois and heat of the summer and fall in Austin to align with the Longhorn football season. John will be remembered by many for gifting Eisenhower dollar coins, handing them out to new and old friends on special occasions. He would share this gift and say, "Here is a dollar. Keep this and you will never be broke, you will alway have money and it will bring you good luck." John is survived by his wife Tammy Harlow of Austin, Texas; his daughters Kaarina Davis of Alhonlahdentie, Finland and Maria Davis of La Grange, Illinois; Steve and Carol Harlow; and Micki Harlow of Austin. In addition, John will be remembered by his many friends from the Mars Cheese Castle in Kenosha, Wisconsin and the Draught House Pub in Austin, Texas. There will be a wake to celebrate John's life when it is safe to gather and raise a craft beer in remembrance of this special man. John was a lover of wildlife and protecting the environment for us and the future generations. In lieu of flowers, please m ake donations to a charity of your choosing or to the World Wildlife fund, National Geographic, or Heifer International.



