DYNIA, John Walter Departed us after a sudden illness February 6. John was born July 10, 1958 in El Paso, Texas. While growing up he traveled with his military family and lived in Connecticut, Colorado, the Azores and Virginia. A 1976 Graduate of Irvin High School in El Paso, John earned a bachelor's degree from UT El Paso and a master's from New Mexico Southern University. He was an active member of the photographic community in El Paso. He also enjoyed accompanying his father to his reunions of the 557th AAA AW Battalion and collecting the reminiscences of the old veterans until that generation faded over the horizon. In 2015, he came to Austin. He became a recruiter with Pacesetter Personnel Services and was loved by his coworkers. John enjoyed photography, visiting historic sites, especially the Gettysburg Battlefield, and following the ups and downs of his beloved New York Yankees. He is survived by his mother and his brother Thomas. Arrangements by All Faiths Funeral Services. A celebration of his life is pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Rescue + Freedom Project.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 17, 2019
