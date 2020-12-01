MACDONALD, John Wellington (AKA Jack) Age 91 passed away peacefully in Austin Texas, on November 25th, 2020. He was born on November 14th, 1929 in Grand Forks, ND. His parents were Donald C. Macdonald and Evelyn J. Salt, and he was the oldest child of 3. He spent summers on the family farm in Hannah, ND during the drought years of the late 30s. Jack served time in the US Army, before he went to the University of North Dakota, graduating in 1953. He worked on Capitol Hill from 1953 to 55, while attending special courses Georgetown University Graduate School and Law School. He worked for Prudential Insurance from 1955-57 in New York City, then returned to Washington D.C. where he reentered government service. In 1965 he took his first post in Lagos, Nigeria, with subsequent assignments in Saigon, Bangkok, Tunis, Damascus, Beirut, Amsterdam, Kinshasa and Baku. Jack retired in 1980 and moved to Easton, MD, where he was an active sailor, single handing his 33' Swiftsure sloop until he was 80. He did volunteer work at the hospital, church and library and sold antiques in Easton. He ran a portrait group at the Easton Academy of Art for 15 years, was a member of the English Speaking Union, the Commonwealth Society, and various art groups. Following his move to Austin, TX in 2006, he joined the Austin Yacht Club, and ran open studio art classes at the Austin Museum of Art. His passions were oil painting, sailing, bicycling, antique clocks, byzantine art, classical music, his little dog Holly, and above all, books. His friends loved his sharp sense of humor, and his tremendous knowledge on all things arcane. Jack is survived by his daughter and son in law, Pam and John Halter of Austin, TX, his sister, Edith Anderson of Richfield, MN, 4 grandkids, Kristin and Neil Macdonald of Bear DE, Madeline, and Katherine Halter of Austin TX, and great granddaughter, Annabelle Tucker of Bear DE. He is also survived by nephews, Donald, Rodney, Neil, and Rosalind Anderson, of Richfield MN, Chris Macdonald of Aspen, CO, and Lindsay Macdonald of, Missoula MT, and his former wife Marie Robinson, of Annapolis, MD. He is predeceased by his parents Donald and Evelyn Macdonald of Grand Forks, ND, brother Neil Macdonald of Aspen CO, first wife Alexandra Macdonald of Athens Greece, son John Dimitri Macdonald, and grandson John Daniel Macdonald, of Bear, DE. He lived a full life, loved by his family and friends, and will be missed greatly. A memorial celebration of Jack's life will be held, likely in the spring of 2021 when Covid is under control. Direct any inquiries to his daughter, Pam Halter.



