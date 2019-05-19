CREVELING JR., John William John William Creveling Jr. 1939-2019 passed away at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center on May 15, 2019. John was born in Detroit, Michigan to John and Martha Creveling on May 1, 1939. When he was six years old, his family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where he grew up. After graduating from W.B. Ray High School in 1957, he attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and participated in intramural swimming competitions. He graduated in 1961 with a major in Business Administration. John was also a proud Eagle Scout. In 1962, John joined his father in the family car business, Creveling Motors. He continued to grow the business and added new locations. The dealership received numerous service and sales awards. He organized a strong sales, management and administrative team and loved going to work everyday. John was an enthusiastic outdoorsman and world traveler. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends hunting and fishing in beautiful South Texas and especially being out on his deep sea fishing boat, the Yellowfin. He was a loving father and husband who approached life with common sense, equanimity and a lot of humor. His friends and family adored him for his wit and strength of character. A faithful member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Corpus Christi, John's faith was the foundation of his life. After over sixty years of operation, John sold Creveling Motors and moved to Austin with his wife Judy where they have delighted in being near their children and grandchildren. John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Creveling; his son Jack Creveling and his wife, Elizabeth Creveling; his daughter Jodie (Creveling) Manganiotis and her husband, Costas Manganiotis; his sister Betsy (Creveling) Dorrell and her husband Robert Dorrell; and his three grandchildren, John Creveling, Harry Creveling and Leo Manganiotis. Memorial services were held on Saturday, May 18 at Tarrytown United Methodist Church, Austin, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Texas State Aquarium www.texasstateaquarium.org or The Nature Conservancy of Texas www.nature.org. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary