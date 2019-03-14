ECCLES, John William (Jack) died February 24th, 2019, at 85 years old. Jack was born March 11, 1933, in Philadelphia, PA to Gladys and Percy Eccles, who were born in England. He was a first-generation American. He is survived by his wife, Rita Mae Danenberg and their three children and spouses, Dan and Cheryl Eccles, Kathy Eccles Smith, Tracey and Larry Nichols, grandchildren Gillian and husband Matt Truan, Samuel Eccles and wife Sidika, Garrett Smith and wife Ashleigh, Lauren Smith and Hailey and Aubrey Nichols, his great-grandchildren, Delos and Jace Eccles and Madison Truan. The family is grateful for the support of his nephew Rick Aldrich and wife Mary. Jack grew up in Philadelphia, PA where he attended The Episcopal Academy. He said, "It gave me a good education and friends I still have today." He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business and served in the Air Force as a B-36 navigator. He met Rita on a blind date while stationed at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, NM. They were married on June 6, 1959. He was a Chartered Financial Analyst and Trust Investment Officer. The family moved to Austin in 1973 where he worked at City Bank and Frost Bank as Vice President. Jack's own words were, "I have been blessed all my life." We believe that we are the ones blessed. He was a long time member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, where his funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 2:00 pm. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Matthew's. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary