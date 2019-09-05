|
|
TAYLOR, John Wm. (Jackie) Jackie was born in Chicago, IL on January 4, 1942. He passed away on September 1, 2019. He grew up in Bastrop, TX. , where he graduated from Bastrop HS. He graduated from what was then Southwest Texas State University in 1968. He served in the United States Naval Reserve for 25 yrs., 2 of which were active duty in Viet Nam aboard the USS Intrepid. He worked for the State Comptroller's office for 30 years, retiring in 1998. He then became a fun loving traveler. Jackie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sue, his daughters, Shannon Taylor, Allison Calnan (Mike), and son Tyler Taylor (Sara); his grandchildren: Clare, Carlie, Beau and Paige; his brother Bob, several nieces and nephews and his lifelong best, best friend Donnie Hibbs. There will be a visitation from 6-8 pm on Friday, September 6, with the Rosary to be recited at 7pm in the Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 5, 2019