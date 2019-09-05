Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
John Wm. (Jackie) Taylor

TAYLOR, John Wm. (Jackie) Jackie was born in Chicago, IL on January 4, 1942. He passed away on September 1, 2019. He grew up in Bastrop, TX. , where he graduated from Bastrop HS. He graduated from what was then Southwest Texas State University in 1968. He served in the United States Naval Reserve for 25 yrs., 2 of which were active duty in Viet Nam aboard the USS Intrepid. He worked for the State Comptroller's office for 30 years, retiring in 1998. He then became a fun loving traveler. Jackie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sue, his daughters, Shannon Taylor, Allison Calnan (Mike), and son Tyler Taylor (Sara); his grandchildren: Clare, Carlie, Beau and Paige; his brother Bob, several nieces and nephews and his lifelong best, best friend Donnie Hibbs. There will be a visitation from 6-8 pm on Friday, September 6, with the Rosary to be recited at 7pm in the Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 5, 2019
