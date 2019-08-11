Home

McCurdy Funeral Home - Lockhart
105 E Pecan St.
Lockhart, TX 78644
512-398-4791
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
McCurdy Funeral Home - Lockhart
105 E Pecan St.
Lockhart, TX 78644
John Zaleski Jr. Obituary
ZALESKI, JR., John "Rick" John "Rick" Zaleski, Jr. passed away on August 4, 2019 at his home in Lockhart, Texas at the age of 60. Rick enjoyed crafting bead jewelry and walking sticks. He loved kayaking, camping and fishing. Rick is preceded in death by his father, John Richard Zaleski, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Wanda Voigt Zaleski; his brother, Timothy and his wife Varrinia Zaleski; his nephew, T.J., niece Victoria and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. A memorial service will be held at McCurdy Fuenral Home on August 17, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Rick's honor to the . Arrangements under the care of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX 78644 www.mccurdyfuneral home.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019
