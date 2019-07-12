|
CARPENTER, Dr. Johnice Gregg 82, of San Marcos, TX, passed away on July 7th, 2019 in San Marcos, TX. Johnice was born in Austin, TX to John Ward Gregg and Ann Allen Gregg on August 16th, 1937. Johnice graduated from Austin High School in 1955 and went on to earn a PhD in Psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University. Johnice was self-employed as a clinical psychologist until her retirement in 2001. Johnice is survived by her son Mark Edward Carpenter of Kyle, TX, son Michael L. Carpenter of San Marcos, TX, daughter-in-law Angelica Carpenter of San Marcos, TX, also four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Johnice was preceded in death by her father, John Ward Gregg, Mother Ann Allen Gregg, and sister, Faye Bustonaby.
