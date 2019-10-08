|
BOSWORTH, Johnnie Lucille Johnnie Lucille Bosworth, known as "Joni" to her family and friends, went to sleep in Jesus on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, in Spokane, WA. Born in Albany, GA on August 16, 1941, Joni was blessed with a life filled with love of family, traveling and living internationally, a variety of satisfying jobs, and many opportunities for adventure. Beloved wife for 54 years to Dave Bosworth of Spokane, WA, and amazing mom to daughters Amy Patton of Spokane, WA and Heidi Quick of Round Rock, TX, Joni will be remembered for her eagerness to serve and bless others with her many talents, as well as her passion for heralding the promise of Jesus' soon return. She will be greatly missed by all who had the joy to know her. Joni is also survived by her brothers Jack Strickland and Mike Strickland of Dunlap, TN, her sister Nancy Baker of Cleveland, TN, a grandson, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nephews. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please visit .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 8, 2019