LITTLEFIELD, Johnnie Mae "Buggie" Johnnie Mae Littlefield, 89, of Austin, died Tuesday, September 24th. She was born in Austin, TX on March 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Essie Mae (Dotson) and Elmo Sorrells. She was the widow of The Great Singer A.C. Littlefield. The Grand Celebration of Her Life Service will be1 PM on Saturday, October 5th at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Carter officiating. Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery Pflugerville, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Buggie's family had selected before her life transition Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great grand excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019