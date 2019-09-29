Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Littlefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Mae Littlefield


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Mae Littlefield Obituary
LITTLEFIELD, Johnnie Mae "Buggie" Johnnie Mae Littlefield, 89, of Austin, died Tuesday, September 24th. She was born in Austin, TX on March 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Essie Mae (Dotson) and Elmo Sorrells. She was the widow of The Great Singer A.C. Littlefield. The Grand Celebration of Her Life Service will be1 PM on Saturday, October 5th at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Carter officiating. Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, TX. Interment at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery Pflugerville, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. Buggie's family had selected before her life transition Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great grand excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now