WARD II, Johnnie Q. Johnnie Q. Ward II, 73, of Dripping Springs, Texas passed away at home on June 21, 2019. Born and raised in Kyle, Tx, he was the son of Johnnie Q. Ward and Grace Preston Ward. He graduated from the old Kyle High School. He was employed by Cold, Inc. and later owned Tejas Refrigeration in Dripping Springs, where he served customers in Dripping Springs, Austin and surrounding areas. He was a member of Sunset Canyon Baptist Church, as well as the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. He enjoyed Hunting, spending time with family and spoiling his granddaughter, who was his pride and joy. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Hartmann Ward, which would have celebrated 50 years on June 28, 2019, son, Weston Ward and wife Zanna, and granddaughter, Courtney Ward of Dripping Springs, along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Becky Ward Wallis from Elberton, GA, his parents Johnnie Q. Ward and Grace Preston Ward. Funeral Service will be held 10:00am, Friday, June 28 at Sunset Canyon Baptist Church, 4000 E. Hwy 290, Dripping Springs, Tx. with Pastor Lonny Poe officiating. Burial will follow at Phillips Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27th from 6-8 pm at Harrell Funeral Home, 100 Heritage Drive and Hwy 290, Austin, Tx.