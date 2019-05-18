SIMMONS, Johnnie Sue October 06, 1934 - April 21, 2019 A true Texas Girl Miss Johnnie Sue Simmons went to be with our lord on Easter Sunday April 21, 2019 at the age of 84 surrounded by her loving daughter Jacqueline by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis Carroll (Pete) Simmons. Born in Ding Dong, Texas to the parents of Rush and Lois Anderson. She had 3 sisters Ann Stuckey, Jane Straub, and Beverly Kemp. She was a loving mother to four children: Steven Rego (wife Kelly), Jacqueline Graham, Timothy Rego (wife Carolyn), Susan Trainor (husband Thomas). She had eight beautiful grandchildren and twenty one great grandchildren whom she adored. She grew up on a ranch in Ding Dong Texas and married a military man Jack Rego and traveled the world with her children in tow. She was affiliated with The Inn at Brushy Creek in Round Rock, TX. She was a care giver by nature and took care of many friends and relatives in their later years. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to laugh, always had a smile for the world and was quick with her witty humor. She shall be dearly missed by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at her house in Austin, TX on June 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm for the service and a buffet until 5:00 pm. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary