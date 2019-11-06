|
|
WINN JR., Johnnie Washington Johnnie Washington Winn, Jr. died peacefully on November 1, 2019. He was born on February 7, 1932 to Johnnie Winn and Audrey Carter-Winn. Both parents and one brother, George Allie Winn preceded him in death. Johnnie professed his Christianity and was baptized at an early age and became a member of St. John Landmark Baptist Church, Dale, Texas where he served as a faithful member as an Ordained Deacon from the age of 18 until his health failed. Johnnie Winn was a carpenter by trade for many years until he retired and a member of the carpenters union. God allowed him to re-build St. John Landmark Baptist Church with help from C.T. Hemphill and assistance from a couple of others, and that church still stands today. Johnnie married LaVera Alfria Haynes-Winn on October 19, 1953, who preceded him in death. Johnnie is survived by his nine children whom he leaves to mourn: four sons: Thelton Winn (Lorene) and Carl Winn (Thelma) of Austin, Texas, Johnny Winn III (Minerva) of Lockhart, Texas, and Dwayne Winn (Tanya) of Mansfield, Texas and five daughters: Virginia Champ (Earl) and Johnnie Spence (Cliff) of Austin, Texas, Audria Patrick (Reginald) of Pearland, Texas, Yvonne Shelton (Perry) and Stephanie Spriggins (Roderick) of Arlington, Texas. He also leaves to mourn one sister, Irene Wilson, 21 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, a nephew, nieces, relatives, and friends. Johnnie was a faithful servant, loving brother, wonderful husband, devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Visitation will be on November 8, 2019 from 4:00 7:00 pm at King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. Funeral service will be held November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 644 Highway 21 East, Cedar Creek, Texas. Interment will follow at St. John Colony Cemetery in Dale, Texas Arrangements by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc., 1300 E. 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702-1116 (800-880-9128)
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 6, 2019