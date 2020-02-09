|
|
LOERA, Johnny Andrew Johnny Andrew Loera, 88, of Austin, Texas, passed away February 4, 2020, at Seton Hays Medical center. Born in Buda, Texas, on November 10, 1931, Andrew graduated from Austin High School and ended up having a career with AISD. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served two terms in the U.S Army in the Artillery. Andrew was a member of San Jose Catholic Church and enjoyed bowling in leagues, going dancing, and drinking coffee with his fellow army vets. He was a great and loving man who will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff who helped care for him in his final moments. Andrew is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Loera; brother, Antonio Loera; sons, John Andrew, and Steve; daughter-in-law, Martha Loera; stepsons, Johnny and wife Christina Hernandez, Pete Hernandez, and Manuel Requejo; as well as 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Andrew is preceded in death by his son, Edward Loera; parents, Pedro and Bernarda Loera; siblings, Betty, Kate, Goya, Francis, Simon and Victor Loera; and daughter-in-law, Delia Hernandez. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 5p.m. until 7 p.m., with recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m., at Cook Walden / Forest Oaks Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 11, at 10:00 a.m., at San Jose Catholic Church. Interment will immediately follow at Cook Walden/Forest Oaks Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020