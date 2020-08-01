BARRON, Johnny Johnny Barron passed away Saturday July 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Albert Nieto and Joaquina Ruedas Nieto and his maternal grandmother Esther Barrera Garcia. He is survived by his parents Thomas Nieto and Irene Barron, his daughters Vivian Barron and Crystal Medrano, 2 siblings, 6 grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Whether you knew him for a short time or an eternity you could never forget his contagious laugh and smile, he will be greatly missed. Viewing will be today from 5-8pm and Sunday 9-11am rosary/chapel service. Arrangements by Harrell Funeral Homes- South.



