HYDE, Johnny Earl Johnny Earl Hyde, 76, passed into his heavenly home on August 17th, 2020. He was born in Austin, Texas on January 31st, 1944 to parents R. Eugene "Gene" and Joyce (Simank) Hyde. Johnny was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Donnie (Harvey) Hyde; sons Johnny Eugene Hyde and his wife Emily of Manchaca, and David Hyde and his wife Lisa of Columbus; sister Vickie (Hyde) Wilson and her late husband Richard of Buda, and half-sister, Mary Towery and her husband Glenn of Thorndale; and five grandchildren Thomas, Travis, Taylor, Rebecca, and Justus. Johnny was baptized, confirmed, and later served as a charter member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas. Though quiet in his faith, Johnny grew over the years in his love for His Savior, Jesus. Johnny and Donnie married on March 13, 1965. As husband and father, Johnny created a home where his wife and sons knew both safety and support. Johnny was faithful to his beloved Donnie, to his family, and also to his 48-year career with Night Hawk Foods. After a humble beginning as a butcher, Johnny's responsibilities continued to increase. Through integrity, intelligence, and invention, Johnny completed his career as vice president of Night Hawk. Friends and family knew Johnny as warm and witty. His gentle manner put people at ease. His strong, weathered hands both protected and welcomed. His bright blue eyes twinkled with greetings like, "Hi sweetie," and over the years as the family grew, Johnny accepted new family members with genuine love and care. Most recently, he supported Queenstar Banini as his own granddaughter. From drag racing in his teens to riding Disney's Tower of Terror with his grandkids in his 60s, Johnny loved high speed experiences. He was an avid hunter-fisherman and enjoyed sharing those experiences with others. As a natural teacher, he passed down principles of gun safety, auto mechanics, and modeled a strong work ethic and moral fiber. Though unable to complete college due to financial limitations, Johnny made up for it as a life-long learner. Many friends dubbed him, "the smartest man I know," or "the best of mentors." Johnny loved his ranch and worked tirelessly mending fences and caring for the goats, donkeys and guinea hens. Johnny cultivated a homestead he proudly shared with others. The Hyde family extends genuine gratitude to the loving staff of Country Care Companions, Amedysis Hospice, Pastors William Knippa of Bethany Lutheran Church and Victor Morrison of First Baptist Church, Columbus, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in John's honor to either Bethany Lutheran or FBC Columbus. All services will be held on August 21, 2020. Bethany Lutheran Church will host the Visitation at 10:00am and the Funeral Service at 11:00am (3701 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX). The Hyde family welcomes guests to travel to the Committal Service at Cook Walden-Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park at 12:00pm (6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX) and then return to Bethany Lutheran Church for a reception and celebration of John's life. For guests unable to attend, Bethany Lutheran will live-stream the funeral service on their website: bethanyaustin.com/funeral