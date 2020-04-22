|
|
RIOS, Johnny Guerra 1941 2020 Our Beloved Johnny G. Rios "Juan Prieto, Johnny Ringo, Mexico, 222", age 79, resident of Austin, was called to our Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Beatrice L. Rios and his parents, Porfirio R. Rios & Petra G. Rios. Johnny is survived by his children, Christine Rios Pribyl, and her husband, Brian, Catherine Rios Krotzer, and her husband, Paul, Janine Rios Padron, and her husband, Felix, Petra Gonzalez, and her husband Homero, Johnny Rios, Jr., and Megan Rios; his eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Porfirio G. Rios, Anita Castillo, and her husband, Robert, and his sister Teresa Rios; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and many friends. The public will be able to pay their respects between 11:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home - East Side, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas. All other services for Mr. Rios will be private. The Rios family offers a special thank you to everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to offer condolences and to send flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 22, 2020