HARPER JR., Johnny Johnny Harper Jr. known as "Yogi" by all who loved him, passed away Monday, December 23rd, after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born on March 7, 1981 in Austin, Tx to Gilbert and Stephanie Martinez. Yogi is survived by his wife Briana Lee Harper and their sons, Camden Lee Harper, Ty Keith Harper and Jax Austin Harper. Grandmother, Mary Lou Ortega, Mother and father in law Terry and Linda Irby and brother in law Eric Irby. Also surviving Yogi are two sisters, Annette Penry and Napalonia Harper as well aunts Veronica (Louis), Monica (Philip), Yvonne and numerous cousins. Yogi worked for the Austin Water Utility for more than 14 years and will be remembered by all as a loving son, husband, father and friend. Pallbearers will be Eric Irby, Casey Mach, Cliff Burkhart, Dicky Johnson, Jacob Parsons and Albans Benchoff:. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Louis Navarro, Philip Ramirez, Terry Irby, Kenneth Mach, Camden Harper, Ty Harper and Jax Harper. Services will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 3:00pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N Interstate Highway 35, Pflugerville, Texas with visitation beginning at 2:00pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019