VOUDOURIS, Johnny L. Johnny L. Voudouris of Austin, Texas passed away in Austin on April 3, 2019. Johnny was a devoted husband, father, businessman, entrepreneur and public servant. He was born in Austin in 1938 and was a lifelong resident. Upon graduation from Austin High School he attended the University of Texas at Austin where he ran track. As a business man, Johnny was truly a self-made man and an American success story. Following modest beginnings in the restaurant and custodial business he co-founded J&J Maintenance, Inc. in 1970 and went on to become the sole owner. Partnering with his wife Sharron he led the company, now known as J&J Worldwide Services, to its present position on the list of the Top 100 U. S. Department of Defense Operations and Maintenance Contractors. The high point of Johnny's distinguished public service career included serving two terms as a Travis County Commissioner representing Precinct 3 where he sponsored and successfully led county initiatives involving the onset of MoPac, completion of many other road and highway projects and enhancement of county parks. He also gave generously to charities supporting members of the military service and their families. Johnny also led an active, fulfilling, and interesting personal life that included off-road racing, boating, horse racing and owning and piloting helicopters. He also had a keen interest in sports including his beloved Texas Longhorns. He and Sharron raised four children who also reside in Austin pursuing their own successful careers. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Nick Voudouris, Sr. and Jettie Thompson Voudouris; brother, Nick Voudouris, Jr.; twin brothers, Irvin C. Voudouris and Irvin P. Voudouris. He is survived by his wife, Sharron; son, Mike; daughters, Pam Savage, Sandy Staleski and Cindy Voudouris; 18 loving grandchildren, all of Austin. A viewing and Memorial Service will be held at Weed- Corley-Fish Funeral Home 2620 South Congress Ave, on April 5, 2019 at 11:00 am and Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 pm. Following the Memorial Service, the family will announce reception details. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Texas in Johnny's memory. Comments in memory of Johnny are also welcome on https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/austin-tx/johnny-voudouris-8237491 Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary