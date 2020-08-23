BYRD, Johnny Lee Johnny Lee Byrd, 79, of Manor died Wednesday, August 19th. He was born in Elroy, TX on September 27, 1940, a son of the late Alta Mae (Washington) and Willie James Byrd. Due to the Pandemic, The Family Celebration of His Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/johnnybyrd
) will be 11AM on Thursday, August 27th at New Lincoln Baptist Church. Interment at St. Johns Colony Cemetery Dale, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Wednesday, August 26th. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information.