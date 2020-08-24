LIMÓN, John O. Our Beloved San Juan "Johnny" Ojeda Limón, 69, was called by our Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Johnny was born and raised in Austin, Texas to Francisco "Frank" Limón, Sr. and Eloisa O. Limón on February 16, 1951. Growing up as the third youngest child of 11 children, Johnny was raised throughout East Austin, but his family eventually settled on Don Ann Street, a quiet dirt road on the edge of East Austin. Johnny's brothers would eventually buy additional homes on Don Ann Street, which was later renamed Calle Limón in honor of Johnny's late father, Francisco Limón. During his early years, Johnny attended Govalle Elementary, Allan Junior High and Johnston High School in East Austin. Johnny was a drum major in the Johnston High marching band, a head cheerleader and a member of the National Honor Society, graduating among the top in his class. Upon graduation, Johnny joined Tracor Inc., where he worked in the printing and graphic arts department, eventually retiring after 30 years of loyal service. Johnny was all about "familia". He was a dutiful son to his parents and especially to his loving mother Eloisa, who he cared for until her death at nearly 104 years old. Always a selfless and community-minded individual, Johnny found his real calling helping others and championing social justice for everyday Austinites. When not caring for his mother, Johnny devoted his time to his extended family, his church, area youth, working families and the elderly. In his community of East Austin, Johnny led the 11:30 AM mass choir at St. Julia's Catholic Church, was the President of the Gardens Neighborhood Association, a member of the Govalle Johnston Terrace Contact Planning Team, and was elected from the Rosewood Zaragoza community to represent the area on the Community Development Commission. Eventually, he was elected by his fellow commissioners to serve as Chair and served on the Community Advisory Board for Plaza Saltillo. He also served on the Hispanic Quality of Life Commission for the City of Austin, among many other commissions over the years. Early on, Johnny worked as a community advocate as the head of the Gardens Neighborhood Association to lobby for the removal of the East Austin tank farms, which were placed by the large oil companies in the middle of his working class neighborhood - East Austin. He worked closely with other organizations like P.O.D.E.R. to further the health and well-being of the people of East Austin. Additionally, Johnny was a leading Austin housing advocate having been involved in many initiatives to increase funding for affordable housing. One of Johnny's proudest moments was the creation of the Home Repair Coalition. While delivering for Meals on Wheels, Johnny saw first hand the poor conditions that some families were living in, especially the elderly, so he sought out programs that could help. He believed that everyone deserves a home and to live with dignity. Today, the City of Austin staff credits Johnny with helping over 100 families make their homes decent, comfortable places to live. Working with Charles Cloutman (Meals on Wheels), Mary Dodd (Community Action Network), Ruby Roa, and Elizabeth Walsh a UT PhD student, Johnny and his colleagues helped to bring forty organizations together under one unified process with one single application so a family could "knock on any door" and the Repair Coalition could then coordinate a single work plan between agencies, making the process easier and more seamless for those in need. Johnny also served on the Affordable Housing Incentives Task Force, served as an advisor to the Guadalupe Neighborhood Development Corporation, and served on the board for Housing Works, a local affordable housing coalition. In addition to the numerous boards and non-profits that Johnny served on, he also volunteered constantly. He served as a Big Brother for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Texas for eight years, earning national Big Brother of the Year honors. He worked with the city's Electric Utility Commissioner to create programs to help low-income families lower their utility bills. He worked with Meals on Wheels, serving the elderly for almost 25 years, earning several Volunteer of the Year honors. Johnny also served as the Community Liaison for the Hispanic Contractors Association and worked with the owners of the Austin FC soccer team to advocate for the team within the Hispanic community, knowing that it would benefit local youth. In addition to leading the church choir at St. Julia, Johnny loved Tejano music and advocated for more Tejano music inclusion in the City of Austin's music efforts, serving as VP with the Austin Tejano Music Coalition. Johnny eventually took ATMC's efforts statewide, celebrating ATMC's 10 year anniversary with a one-day event at the State Capitol that brought 5000+ people from all over Texas to celebrate Tejano music. Promoting the history and recognizing the significance of a musical genre created in Texas by Tejanos, Johnny remained dedicated to Tejano music's rightful place in the lore of Texas History and Culture. Last, but definitely not least, Johnny volunteered for his family. For over 20 years, Johnny served as the President of the annual Limón Family Reunion, which took place every October. With over 3,500 Limón family members in Austin, Johnny worked with his cousins to put on the best outdoor party in Texas. No small feat, Johnny successfully worked with all of the branches of the Limón family to successfully produce this event with the single goal of carrying on the family tradition and remaining unified or as the family saying goes, "Siempre Unidos". One thing Johnny loved is Christmas time on Calle Limón. He worked with his family and neighbors to decorate the entire street as if it was a "Mini Trail of Lights" in East Austin. He dressed up as Santa Claus, greeted kids and their families at Santa's Casa, a small homemade house constructed out of old political signs and welcomed families from all over town with candy canes and hot chocolate. He was one of the few Santa's in town where families could bring kids that spoke Spanish, making his efforts that much more special. Johnny Limón did so much and achieved so much in the spirit of service for others, be it the elderly, working families, the youth or his beloved family. When his mother named him San Juan (Saint John), maybe she knew something that we did not, that Johnny would remain a servant to others, a beacon of light in an otherwise tough world, and plainly speaking, just an overall saint to everyone he came in contact with. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco "Frank" L. Limón, Sr. and Eloisa Ojeda Limón; siblings, Frank "Pato" Limón, Jr., Evangelina Limón, Louis O. Limón, Sr., and Angelina Limón; brothers-in-law Navell Garcia, Sr. and Lupe Barron; sisters-in-law Dorothy Limón and Lupe Limón. He is survived by his siblings, Rebecca Garcia, Lucy Barron, Joe (Virgie) Limón, Deacon John "Canica" H. Limón, Martin (Yolanda) Limón, Paul O. Limón, Sr., Virgil (Diana) Limón; sister-in-law Mary Frances Limón; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. Pallbearers will be Gilbert Garcia, Rick Barron, Sr., Joe Michael Limón, Louis Limón, Jr., John Henry Limón, Phillip Limón, Paul Limón, Jr. and Lonnie Limón. His beloved nephews and nieces will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Johnny's favorite local organizations to further his legacy of giving: Meals on Wheels & More, Repair Coalition 3227 E 5th Street Austin, Texas 78702 --------------- Housing Works 1003 Springdale Bldg. 13 Suite F Austin, Texas 78721 --------------- Guadalupe Neighborhood Development Corporation 813 E. 8th Street Austin, Texas 78702



