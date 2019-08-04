|
WILLIAMS SR., Johnny Johnny Williams, Sr., 77 of Austin, died Thursday, August 1st. He was born in Austin, TX on May 25, 1942, a son of the late Handy and Massey Williams. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 12 PM on Saturday, August 10th at Freedom Home Baptist Church in Austin, TX. Visitation and flowers can be delivered Friday to 607 East Anderson Lane, Austin, Tx. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Williams family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019