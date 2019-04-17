MUELLER, Jolene Wiggins Jolene Wiggins Mueller, 75, of Austin/Leander, TX passed away March 5, 2019. Born on August 25, 1943 in Emporia, KS., Jolene graduated from Cuero High School (Texas) in 1961 and received a degree in the Arts from the Victoria College in Victoria, TX in 1963. Jolene studied Education at Texas A&M Kingsville (formerly Texas A&I), then moved to Austin, TX where she spent most of her life. After arriving in Austin, she worked for the University of Texas and the Texas Oil Jobbers Association. On weekends, she and her friends took part in the historic Austin Honky-Tonk scene. It was there she met her lifelong dancing partner, Austinite Gene Mueller. She married Dalton "Gene" Mueller, and they lived together in Austin, TX for decades before relocating to Leander in 2015. Jolene is survived by her husband Gene of 52 years, three children Monette Mueller of Pflugerville, Melissa Mueller of Austin, and Sara Mueller of Austin. She is also survived by her sister, Suzanne Smith of Sweeny, numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, great-grand-nieces and nephews, cousins and valued friends. Jolene was wife, partner, and best friend to Gene and cherished mother to her daughters. While raising 3 children, she helped run the family business, D.G. Ditching/Mueller Rentals with her husband. She also worked for locally-owned Naumann Equipment/Neco Trucking for over 14 years. In addition to running multiple businesses and raising 3 children, Jolene and Gene still found time to volunteer with the Manchaca Optimist Youth Sports Complex and coach all three of their daughters in softball. She passed her deep appreciation of competition, dedication, and knowledge to all her children. Jolene loved reading, nature, and above all, her family. A memorial ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 6709 Circle "S" Road, Austin, TX 78745 Published in Austin American-Statesman from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary