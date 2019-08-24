Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bastrop Providence Funeral Home
2079 Highway 71 East
Bastrop, TX 78602
(512) 308-9188
For more information about
Jon Hernandez
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Hernandez


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon Hernandez Obituary
HERNANDEZ, Jon Jon Hernandez, 63, of Bastrop, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019, in New Braunfels, Texas. Jon was born in Littlefield, Texas, on May 6, 1956, the son of Manuel and Guadalupe (Garcia) Hernandez. He graduated from Lamar University in 1988. Jon worked as a DPS officer in the Houston area and then worked for the State of Texas ERS System until retirement. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle and spending time at the horse racing tracks and especially spending time with his nephews. He is survived by his son, J.T. Hernandez; grandson, Jakob Hernandez; brothers Silvero Hernandez, Pedro Hernandez, and Raymond Hernandez; sisters Guadalupe Contreras, Pauli Ibarra, and Luisa Gurrero; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Marcus Hernandez; brothers Paul Hernandez, Joe Hernandez, and Martin Hernandez; sisters Hilaria Garcia and Francis Alirez. A Viewing and Celebration of Jon's Life was held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Bastrop Providence Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now