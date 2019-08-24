|
HERNANDEZ, Jon Jon Hernandez, 63, of Bastrop, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 11, 2019, in New Braunfels, Texas. Jon was born in Littlefield, Texas, on May 6, 1956, the son of Manuel and Guadalupe (Garcia) Hernandez. He graduated from Lamar University in 1988. Jon worked as a DPS officer in the Houston area and then worked for the State of Texas ERS System until retirement. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle and spending time at the horse racing tracks and especially spending time with his nephews. He is survived by his son, J.T. Hernandez; grandson, Jakob Hernandez; brothers Silvero Hernandez, Pedro Hernandez, and Raymond Hernandez; sisters Guadalupe Contreras, Pauli Ibarra, and Luisa Gurrero; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Marcus Hernandez; brothers Paul Hernandez, Joe Hernandez, and Martin Hernandez; sisters Hilaria Garcia and Francis Alirez. A Viewing and Celebration of Jon's Life was held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Bastrop Providence Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 24, 2019